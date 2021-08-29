Futures File: Jackson Hole talk moves financials higher

As most eyes are on the troubled evacuation, Afghanistan suffers from its worst drought in 30 years. Russia, Brazil, Canada — all major grain producers — are hot and dry with little hope of enough water to restore soil moisture in time to save existing crops.

Of the major North American crops impacted by the drought, wheat and oats have risen the most. Wheat for September delivery traded at $7.21, while December oats brought $5.20 per bushel.

Drought-tolerant crops a chance to adapt

Drought-tolerant (DT) corn, or maize as it’s also called, has joined the list of genetically modified crops. While they don’t reduce greenhouse gas emissions, GMOs do enable farmers to respond to dry conditions.

As droughts have emerged as the leading cause of yield losses, and few farmers have irrigation available, the use of DT maize is seen as a helpful adaptation.

Maize is the most water-dependent crop, but DT maize may offer relief, along with crop insurance and government disaster assistance. Corn for delivery in December traded at $5.51 as of midday Friday.

Opinions are solely the writer's. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso.

