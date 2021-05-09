Futures File: King Corn pops to new highs

Overall, the world copper deficit could emerge as a substantial economic problem, just as computer chips have threatened manufacturing sectors.

Gold and silver rose this week as well, but not nearly to the extent that copper did.

What are commodities?

Commodities are the foundation of our civilization — the food, clothing, housing and fuels we have depended on for thousands of years to sustain our lives.

Commodities are natural resources we can’t live without, unlike stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, insurance, paper currencies and cryptocurrencies.

If, for example, Manhattan, London and Shanghai were flooded off our Earth as glaciers melt, or if our financial systems toppled from excessive debt, we would still need farmers and commodities. Commodities support humans’ basic needs: food, water, and shelter.

Futures contracts are the most popular tool or method we currently use to buy, sell and trade commodities.

Words of wisdom

"The impulsive trader asks: 'How much money will I make if I'm right?' The objective trader asks: 'How much money can I lose if I'm wrong?' The latter question is much more important to your trading success."

— Robert Prechter

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0