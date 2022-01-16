Futures File: Lumber goes viral

Grains get dumped

Grains fell sharply Thursday following Wednesday’s USDA crop report. The report was generally perceived as neutral but prompted selling as much-needed moisture arrived in Argentina and traders liquidated huge positions ahead of the Martin Luther King exchange holiday.

Rising inflation numbers at retail and wholesale levels should be bullish for grains, helping farmers fetch higher prices.

However, fears of a sharp rise in input costs, especially land and fertilizer, continue to plague their hopes of overall profits.

The price of anhydrous ammonia, for example, has climbed to $688 per ton, a big jump compared to last year.

As of midday Friday, corn for March delivery traded at $5.94 per bushel, March wheat brought $7.40, and March beans were at $13.69. Oats were the biggest percentage loser, dropping 60 cents per bushel at $6.08 by Friday.

Inflation rate roars skyward

In addition to housing costs, cars, gas and food led the way up in the latest Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index released Wednesday morning. Animal proteins and new vehicles raced up the fastest.

The Producer Price Index indicated a 9.7 % increase compared to last year.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

