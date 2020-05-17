Futures File: Massive rush to silver

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Precious metals markets are heating up, with silver leading the way higher. The metal topped $17 per ounce Friday for the first time in over two months, a sign that investors see silver as a safe-haven asset.

Silver fell under $12 per ounce during the worst of the coronavirus-driven market selloff in mid-March, but has seen resurgent demand since then, especially in the last two weeks, as it gained $2 per ounce.

As short-term economic risks are better understood, more traders are focusing on the recent debt expansion by the U.S. Treasury, which is borrowing nearly $3 trillion to cover the recent coronavirus relief packages. Long-term, rising debt could lead to inflation if the government is forced to lower interest rates or print money to meet its debt obligations, a scenario that could be a boon to precious metals.

Quick planting progress

Midwestern farmers have been working hard, taking advantage of good weather. Planting progress for corn and soybeans is well ahead of normal, a good sign for growing a healthy crop.

Timely planting reduces the risk that plants mature in too-hot late summer weather. As a result, crop watchers are revising this year’s expected harvest upwards on expectations for better crop yields.