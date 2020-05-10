Futures File: Meat prices move higher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Livestock prices had been in a sharp decline for most of the year due to knock-on effects from the coronavirus outbreak. Initially, Chinese economic woes sapped demand for meat exports, and then U.S. turmoil added to concerns about consumers’ willingness to pay for expensive cuts of meat.

During March and April, falling demand from slaughterhouses facing quarantine shutdowns caused markets to collapse, taking prices for cattle and hogs near the lowest level in a decade.

However, prices started to rebound recently as the U.S. outbreak has slowed, and President Trump directed slaughterhouses to remain open under the Defense Production Act.

Additionally, Chinese demand for U.S. meat has been on the rise, drawing down U.S. supplies, especially of pork.

These factors combined to send livestock prices soaring from their multi-year lows. June live cattle have gained nearly 25% during the last two weeks, trading Friday for 98 cents per pound, while June lean hogs rose by a staggering 48% since mid-April to trade Friday for 63 cents per pound. Hoarding and panic buying of meat at grocery stores in many locales has become the latest upshot.