Futures File: Metals roar back

Gold and silver exploded higher this week, with gold re-approaching seven-year highs near $1,700 per ounce.

As investors’ panic “sell everything” mentality has calmed, the metals are finding eager bargain hunters.

Long-term investors are also warning that inflation could become a concern once the short-term economic crisis is over. The U.S. Federal Reserve is pumping money into the economy and has slammed interest rates to near zero again, factors that can lead to inflation when the economy heats back up. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is voting on a $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which will add nearly 10% onto the U.S. national debt.

Both gold and silver remain exceptionally volatile, with gold pulling back nearly $70 per ounce by Friday to trade for $1630. Silver held onto most of its gains for the week, trading midday Friday near $14.60 per ounce, up over $2.20 per ounce (+18%).

Wheat sprouts higher

Wheat prices popped near a one-year high on Friday after Russia announced that it was going to limit grain exports through June due to concerns that the coronavirus was creating food shortages in Russia.