Futures File: More aid for farmers crops up

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a second round of its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The measure is targeted at farmers who suffered financially due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The largest portion of the aid is going toward crops and livestock that saw significant price declines, including corn, wheat, soybeans, cattle, hogs, eggs and milk. However, this second round also includes payments for crops that did not see a price decline or were otherwise excluded from the first round of CFAP.

Altogether, the government has allocated up to $14 billion for the agricultural program. Applications will be accepted starting Sept. 21.

More detail can be found on the USDA’s website: www.farmers.gov/cfap.

Grain markets march higher

While the CFAP funds were intended to offset previous losses, the money will likely help keep farms in business, adding to next year’s production. Moreover, another sign that the USDA will help subsidize farms may embolden more aggressive actions despite the uncertainty that abounds in the COVID economy. Interestingly, markets ignored the prospect for higher production and ran higher across the board.