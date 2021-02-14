Futures File: My virus Valentine

You might not think of plants growing in distant lands when you’re wooing your Valentine, but farmers are likely thinking of you.

The cacao tree is a robust crop for the Ivory Coast and Ghana. So strong that together, they produce about two-thirds of the world’s cocoa. And we like cocoa: it’s a necessary ingredient for one of American’s favorite sweets.

Chocolate, much like coffee, tends to be produced by developing countries and consumed by wealthier ones. Both the Ivory Coast and Ghana raised their prices near the end of last year to address poverty among farmers. Chocolate, made from cocoa, sugar, and sometimes milk, is bought more in February than most other months.

Valentine’s Day is also historically a big revenue draw for restaurants, but that may change this year because of COVID. Still, the tradition of gifting chocolate to your sweetheart might remain healthy since it can be enjoyed while socially distancing.

So how will restaurants and the cocoa market fare this Valentine’s Day? Stay tuned. As of noon Friday, cocoa for March delivery traded at $2,435 per ton, March sugar traded at 16.35 cents per pound, and March milk changed hands at per 16.75 cents per pound.

