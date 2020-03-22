Futures File: Oil plunges deeper

As investors worldwide made a mad dash for cash this month, they seemingly sold anything that they could, including stocks, bonds, foreign currencies, and even precious metals.

While gold and silver often see increased interest when other assets fall, the global liquidation has sent prices for the metals crashing instead. In the last two weeks, gold has tumbled a staggering $215 per ounce, trading Friday near $1,490, a loss of over 12%.

Meanwhile, silver, which is valued partially for its industrial applications, has lost over a third of its value since late February, trading as low as $11.75 per ounce this week.

Even as large investors dump their metals holdings, pushing the price lower, retail investors seem to be flocking to coin shops, buying silver coins and bars at significant premium to the futures markets. In some instances, demand is so high that prices are near $19 per ounce for small purchases, a markup of over 50%.

Opinions are solely the writers’. Walt and Alex Breitinger are with Breitinger & Sons LLC, a commodity futures brokerage firm in Valparaiso. They can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

