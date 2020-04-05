Futures File: Oil rebounds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Monday, oil prices plunged below $20 per barrel for the first time since 2002, trading as low at $19.27 as concerns about a slower global economy and the ongoing Saudi-Russian production war continued.

For nearly a month, Saudi Arabia and Russia have been racing to outproduce one another in an effort to hurt the other, as well as to drive U.S. shale oil producers out of business. This increase in drilling is coming at a time when demand is drying up due to reduced travel, creating a global glut of oil.

As a result, oil prices have fallen by two-thirds so far this year, which may be finally prompting both sides to give in. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a cartel of oil producers dominated by Saudi Arabia, will be holding a remote meeting on Monday with Russia to discuss production cuts.

Furthermore, U.S. politicians, including oil-state senators and President Trump, have been pressuring Saudi Arabia and Russia to end the feud. A rebound in prices would be beneficial to the flagging U.S. economy, as petroleum-related industries are a major source of domestic employment.

Markets are expecting that a major production cut could come out of this meeting, which caused prices to surge by over 40% in two days, trading briefly near $28.50 per barrel on Friday.