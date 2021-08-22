Futures File: Oil slides on demand destruction

Threats of a slowing world economy due to COVID-19 concerns pushed crude oil down this week. Reduced air travel, a slowdown in Chinese oil imports, and a surging U.S. dollar, lowered demand for U.S. crude oil. Diesel fuel, heating oil and gasoline tagged along for the trip south.

Crude oil for September delivery traded at $62.85 per barrel midday Friday, while gasoline traded at $1.91 per gallon and heating oil at $1.93.

Water shortage spreads

While the fires and intense heat cooking our Western states impact every aspect of life, it's especially threatening to our farmers, ranchers, fishermen, lumbermen, miners, manufacturers and those depending on hydro-power.

For the first time, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a water shortage in the Colorado River Basin. Allocations from the river were cut by as much as 18% for next year. Since Arizona gets roughly 40% of its water from the Colorado, the mandate could hurt their commodity producers. Smaller cuts will be imposed in Nevada and New Mexico.