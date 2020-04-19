Futures File: Pandemic closes meatpacking plants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Numerous beef, chicken and pork processing plants have closed or reduced capacity amidst the COVID-19 outbreak as employees have fallen ill. Employees often work and even live in close quarters, making meatpacking an industry especially exposed to the outbreak. So far, closures may be reducing current processing by as much as 25%, which is creating a meat shortage and backlog of slaughter-ready animals.

The first round of meat shortages in the United States over the last month was short-term and driven primarily by a massive spike in demand. However, this current drop in production will likely create supply shortages as high consumer demand outstrips reduced production.

For farmers, these plant closures will be devastating, as many producers have market-ready animals that they cannot sell. This creates not only a cash flow problem for them, but it also creates a logistical backup as they may not have physical space for new piglets or feeder cattle that were intended to replace the unsellable animals.

Worse yet, unlike other commodities that can simply be stored, animals continue to need to be cared for and fed, creating an ongoing expense for producers. Even when plants reopen, the supply of slaughter-ready, heavy-weight animals will weigh on prices for months.