Futures File: Past, present and futures review

As we celebrate the calendar turning, people in Colorado are without their homes due to a fearsome fire fed by winds over 100 mph. Unfortunately, the year is ending filled with extreme natural disasters, as the rest of it has been.

Turkey, Siberia and the U.S., including Lake Tahoe, went up in flames in 2021. By contrast, there was far too much moisture for some. Floods ravaged China, Europe, Australia, Malaysia and the U.S., killing people. Hurricane Ida, the fifth strongest hurricane in history to hit the U.S., added to that. Last winter, Texans went without heat during extreme cold due to severe storms and a failure of their power grid.

These extraordinary events impact our farmers, ranchers, fishers, miners, loggers, builders and manufacturers’ livelihoods. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, comprised of 195 nations, strongly urges leaders to make major adjustments to possibly mitigate future extreme events.

March corn traded at $5.96 per bushel while beans for March delivery brought $13.40.

