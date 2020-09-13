Futures File: Pork market sizzling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hog prices are nearing the highest level for the year, trading over 68 cents per pound on Friday.

The market has been rising as U.S. and Chinese demand for pork has been increasing over the last month, but prices skyrocketed this week on news that African swine fever was discovered in Germany.

The disease, which does not affect humans but is highly lethal to hogs, ravaged China last year. A wild boar infected with the disease was found in Germany, leading to concerns that its domesticated hogs could be threatened as well. Germany is the largest pork exporter in Europe.

In a rapid response, South Korea, Germany’s second-largest buyer, placed a ban on German pork, and markets fear that China could do the same. As a result, German hog prices collapsed by over 10% overnight.

Meanwhile, U.S. prices exploded as traders assumed that foreign buyers will be increasingly looking to American pork, perceived as safer and virus-free.

Saudis slash oil prices

Oil fell to a three-month low last week, dropping near $36 per barrel. Tuesday’s decline was the largest single-day slide since June.