Futures File: Prices sink as crops get a drink

Rain fell on some of the driest regions of the Corn and Soybean belts this week, which pushed our plants higher but prices lower. Virtually all corn, bean, and bean meal prices dropped sharply, possibly providing a little relief for livestock and poultry producers.

The rain was especially welcome in southern Iowa, eastern Nebraska, and Illinois. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of small oil refiners in a biofuel waiver dispute, triggering a massive soybean oil crash.

Oats and hard red spring wheat grown in the plains states jumped higher. Temps were red hot on the plains — exceeding 100 degrees — and the heat continued to threaten wheat grown primarily for rolls, bagels and pizza crust. Hot, dry weather is expected to continue.

As of midday Friday, corn for December delivery was at $5.23, down 12 cents per bushel, while November beans traded at $12.73, down 19 cents. Chicago July wheat fell $6.39, and July Kansas City wheat dropped to $6.02 on the week. Soybean oil for July delivery hit limit down at 59.20 cents on Friday morning.

Is inflation just temporary?

On Tuesday, Fed Reserve Chair Powell said it’s unlikely inflation will rise to 1970 levels while also admitting a high level of uncertainty.