Futures File: Silver gets slammed as buck gets boosted

Silver, gold, platinum and copper all took it on the chin after the retail sales report was released by the Census Bureau Thursday. The report indicated retail sales increased sharply when a drop in sales was anticipated due to COVID-19.

The rationale for the heavy metal selling was that more robust sales indicate less need for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates to boost the economy. Lower rates tend to stimulate inflation, so metal traders dumped silver and gold positions they were holding onto in expectation of lower retail sales and lower interest rates.

Many speculators are accumulating silver due to its uses in electronics, alternative fuels and battery storage. On Friday afternoon, silver for December delivery traded at $22.37 per ounce, down about $1.25 from last Friday.

December gold traded at $1,752, October platinum at $929, December copper at $4.24 per pound.

Hurricanes reach apex, La Nina on horizon

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) believes 20 more named storms could still threaten the U.S. mainland, although, statistically, we should have half of this year’s hurricanes behind us already.