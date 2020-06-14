Futures File: Stocks sickened by COVID concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The three most active stock market indexes (the Dow, NASDAQ, and the S&P 500) continued their upward rally last week until Thursday morning, at which point they began an extraordinary one-day tumble, giving up half their massive climb which began in mid-May.

The Dow Jones futures contract, for example crashed over 1,800 points in one fell swoop as investors and speculators heard statistics of a surge in infections in Florida, Arizona, California, and Texas. Their fears that a “second wave” of the virus could slow any recovery or even lead to a worsening recession as a return to further shutdowns and unemployment could follow.

A gloomy economic assessment by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell added fuel to the fire as longer-term effects of recent lockdowns became appreciated and the short-term outlook became bleaker as well. Powell cautioned that millions of workers may never be able to return to their former jobs, dampening hopes that a V-shaped recovery may have begun.

A small bounce Friday morning placed the Dow around 25,400 and the June S&P futures contract at about 3,025.

Grain exports rising