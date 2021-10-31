Futures File: Thanksgiving dinner to cost an arm and a leg

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Farm Bureau released data this week indicating Thanksgiving foods, including turkeys, will reach record highs due to inflation. The Farm Bureau estimated the average cost of the dinner to be about $49.

The feed for turkeys, as well as chickens, hogs and cattle, contain corn, which has been climbing steadily during the past couple of months. Turkey production dropped off after a last year’s price decline during the major COVID wave, confirming commodity prices run through cycles of supply and demand.

Wheat for bread, pie crust and cookies is higher, and coffee has practically doubled in the last 12 months. Gasoline prices have been on a dramatic rise all year as well, making the trip to Grandma’s house even more pricey.

Corn for December delivery traded at $5.66 per bushel on Friday afternoon. December Chicago wheat traded at $7.69. December gasoline went for $2.37 per gallon, before taxes.

