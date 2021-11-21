Futures File: The staff of life lifted by shrinking supplies

The USDA planned to release a Cattle on Feed report after the close on Friday, which should contain hints about the future supply of cattle. Trade estimates were expected to be about 2% more cattle to be in U.S. feedlots compared to this time last year.

December cattle closed near $1.3350 per hundred pounds on Friday, up roughly one and a half cents on the week.

Inflation is world-wide worry

Recent surges in inflation are by no means unique to the U.S.; Great Britain and Japan this week both announced record price increases, with the U.K.’s October consumer price index jumping 4.2%, the largest increase in 10 years.

Fuel and energy costs were a part of the sharp rise. Japan’s wholesale inflation rate was at a 40-year high in October, and retail consumer prices are also heating up.

Last week the news broke that the U.S. Consumer Price Index hit 6.2% in October. February gold traded at $1,852 per ounce midday Friday.

Opinions are solely the writer's. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso.

