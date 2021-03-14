Futures File: U.S., China agree to talk

For the first time, our new administration will be testing the waters on many issues with the world’s biggest nation and fastest-growing economy.

President Joe Biden’s challenges will be to encourage trade and economic cooperation while remaining vigilant regarding any military or financial threats. Commodity trade negotiations with China could be easily tangled with colossal concerns about their escapades in the South China Sea, Taiwan independence, human rights or intellectual property theft.

Before talking with China, President Biden will join the “Quad,” an alliance with Australia, India and Japan. The goal of that meeting may include dealing with China’s military rise.

Pigs fly on swine fever

An outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in China sent hog prices skyrocketing midweek, even flirting with the permissible limit up on Thursday.

The disease has a high mortality rate among hogs, but is not contagious to humans. In 2018 ASF wiped out a considerable portion of China’s hogs and led to even more being culled to control the outbreak.