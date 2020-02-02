Futures File: Virus spreads, markets volatile

The market rallied into the new year on the expectation of the trade deal with China, but has been disappointed with a lack of immediate sales. Analysts had been concerned about China’s ability to meet its import obligations under the deal, and the coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated worries about future Chinese demand.

As a result, hogs lost over 10 cents per pound, a loss of 15%, with the February contract trading Friday near a one-year low at 58 cents per pound.

Brexit day leaves pound in limbo

The United Kingdom is officially leaving the European Union on Jan. 31, but still much remains unknown about the future of the relationship.

As part of the negotiated exit, the UK will continue to be part of the EU’s single market until the end of the year, allowing for a free flow of goods and people. Leaders are meeting in March to determine what the long-term deal will be, leaving some investors worried about Britain becoming economically stranded.

For now, most market watchers are still optimistic about a deal, with the British pound worth $1.32, near the highest level of the year.

Opinions are solely the writers’. Walt and Alex Breitinger are with Breitinger & Sons LLC, a commodity futures brokerage firm in Valparaiso. They can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

