Futures File: Water wars brewing

In 2019, the United Kingdom commissioned a review of its food system. The National Food Strategy report is now out, and it recommends Brits reduce their meat consumption by 30% to “meet health, climate, and nature commitments.”

The commission found poor diet contributes to 64,000 deaths a year in England and costs the economy $1 billion.

Additional recommendations are to widen the eligibility for children in food-insecure circumstances and implement taxes on salt and sugar.

Inflation rate breaks record

Tuesday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index climbed by 5.4% on the fiscal year that ended on June 30. This was the largest gain since 2008, the year of the financial/economic crash.

The index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, was led by increases for used cars. Many economists fear a jump in inflation is ahead.

Commodity futures prices, which often lead the CPI, reflect costs at the time and place crops and raw materials are produced.

Toward the close of trade on Friday, corn for December delivery traded at $5.57 per bushel, November beans at $14.00, August cattle at $1.20 per pound, August gold at $1,813 per ounce, and August crude oil at $72.00 per barrel.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

