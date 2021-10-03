Futures File: Wheat the winner in grain markets

Wheat markets were boosted by Thursday’s USDA Grain Stocks report, which contained bullish figures regarding the stockpile of wheat, especially compared to corn, soybeans, and oats.

The wheat stockpile as of Sept. 1 was estimated to be 1,780 bushels. Kansas City hard red winter wheat (used primarily to make bread) gained the most, up nearly 34 cents per bushel. Chicago soft red winter wheat is used for cookies, cakes and pastries. By closing time Friday, December Chicago wheat was up 30 cents per bushel compared to last week, while December corn traded at $5.40 this week, and November beans were $12.50. Beans were actually down 33 cents compared to last Friday.

Pigs fly while cotton soars

In other agricultural markets, cotton reigned king, reaching $105.37 per 100 pounds. Heavenly hogs gained another 5 cents per pound, with October hogs trading at 92.05 cents per pound.

Both were up on China’s aggressive buying, though Mexico’s buying also helped hogs, and Turkey and Indonesia’s purchases helped cotton.

Concerns about weather played a role in the cotton explosion as well; predicted rain in Texas and Oklahoma could hurt cotton’s quality if the rain predicted comes just ahead of harvest.

