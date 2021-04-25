Futures File: World leaders pledge cut in emissions

Grains explode on fears of shortage

Corn, wheat, beans and oats exploded all week as investors, speculators, ranchers and corporate commercial buyers raced to grab every bushel they could find. On Thursday, most contracts of corn locked limit up.

Fears that a multi-year drought, which is intensifying in parts of the southwest, could migrate into the corn belt seemed to be the basis for the near panic buying. Weather reports from South America were mixed, but stories of low Brazilian supplies and a chance they will need to buy corn from the U.S. continue to circulate.

Strength in wheat came from reports of weather problems in Europe, Russia, Canada, and our own U.S. plains. Continued weakness in the U.S. dollar contributed tailwinds to prices of all crops all week. July corn closed at $6.35 per bushel, wheat for July delivery at $7.14, and soybeans were $15.16 in the July contract.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

