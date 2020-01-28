Will you retire or keep working?

• Pro: Delaying benefits may be advantageous if your expenses, including health care costs, are manageable in the foreseeable future and you expect to live long enough to make up for the months or years of postponed benefits.

• Con: You may need to start drawing down other sources of income in the interim. Doing so may generate less investment growth in the future, so you will need to watch your withdrawal rate to ensure it remains sustainable.

Keep working and wait to claim Social Security: If you expect to rely on income from your current job or another one in retirement, you may consider waiting to claim benefits.

• Pro: Relying on a steady paycheck can allow you to continue building your nest egg with additional savings, while your Social Security benefits grow too. This approach may be ideal if you want to save more to achieve your dream lifestyle later in retirement.

• Con: You may not be able to choose your retirement date. A layoff or health event could affect even the best-laid plans, so have a contingency option in place if you choose this approach.

These are only the most common scenarios, so keep in mind that other factors (such as your marital status and potential spousal benefits, amount of savings, financial concerns, retirement goals) will also impact your decision on when to claim benefits. For guidance on when the best timing may be for you, visit the Social Security website (SSA.gov) and consult a financial adviser.

Gregory A. Chona is a financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0