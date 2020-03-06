Congressional panel says Boeing has 'culture of concealment'

The committee said Boeing jeopardized safety by pressuring employees to speed up production of the plane and by making incorrect assumptions about important technology, especially the flight-control system, which is called MCAS. The company concealed key information from the FAA and didn't tell pilots about MCAS until after the first crash.

The House committee, led by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said it is still conducting interviews and reviewing records as part of its investigation. The committee said it is considering legislation to improve FAA oversight of new aircraft.

That legislation is expected to focus on the FAA's policy of deputizing some employees at Boeing and other manufacturers to conduct safety-related analysis and testing. FAA officials have defended that decades-long policy, saying it has produced safe airplanes. They point out that there have been no fatal crashes involving U.S. airline planes since 2009, an unprecedented safety streak.

The FAA certified the Max in 2017, and airlines began using it later that year. A Max jet operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed in October 2018, and another flown by Ethiopian Airlines crashed five months later, in March 2019. Regulators around the world grounded the plane days after the second crash. Boeing hopes to win approval of changes it is making to the plane around midyear.

Families of passengers who died in the second crash will gather Tuesday in Ethiopia at a memorial service to mark the anniversary.

