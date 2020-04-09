Coronavirus prompts Cook County to open warehouse to store bodies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — The Illinois county that includes Chicago is setting up new places to store bodies in preparation for a likely surge in the number of coronavirus deaths that could overwhelm hospital morgues.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's office said in a news release Thursday that a 66,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse located 5 miles from the medical examiner's office would be up and running by the end of the day. The facility, according to the release, will be able to hold more than 2,000 bodies.

The county's Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security has also acquired 14 refrigerator trailers and is in the process of securing six more. It's a grim reminder of the trailers that were hastily set up to handle the overflow of bodies of people who died in the 1995 heatwave that claimed more than 700 lives.

“While my hope is that we have made plans that we will not have to utilize, I realize that my administration has the responsibility for a surge of deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Preckwinkle said in the release. “We are working diligently to ensure that the victims of this virus are treated with dignity while under our care.”