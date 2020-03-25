Coronavirus-related mass layoffs surge across Indiana, including at DirectBuy

Mass layoffs, including at DirectBuy in Merrillville and Take 5 Oil Change in Merrillville, Crown Point, and Valparaiso, have surged across Indiana because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far in March, 16 companies have filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act or WARN notices with the state announcing mass layoffs related to the global coronavirus pandemic. Hotels, restaurants, manufacturers, and other companies have collectively warned the Indiana Department of Workforce Development they plan to lay off 1,666 workers after the outbreak has forced many people to stay home.

Many of the layoffs are temporary furloughs until it's safe for life to return to normal, but some are permanent, as is the case with DirectBuy in Merrillville.

The national buying club permanently laid off 26 workers last week at its office at 8450 Broadway in Merrillville "as a result of the coronavirus pandemic" and warned more layoffs could take place as the rapidly developing public health crisis unfolds.