COVID-19 closing local businesses, reducing jobs, survey finds

MICHIGAN CITY — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a crushing blow to the local business community, with many locally-owned businesses having to close their doors or drastically reduce their efforts over the past month, according to a new survey.

A full 33% of businesses responding have experienced layoffs or closures, while more than 40% have seen their revenue plummet by more than 30%, according to the survey done by the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City.

Some of the local businesses responding saw revenue decreases of as much as 90%, the survey found.

The chamber and the EDCMC said they will continue offering assistance to help local businesses survive the pandemic.

"We have continued to see businesses need to make changes in their operations over the last few weeks to maintain," Chamber President Katie Eaton said. "Our small business owners are resilient but they will need assistance to move forward after this abrupt disruption. We stand ready to assist as best we can."

In addition to what is being provided by the Small Business Administration, the two local organizations said they are looking at local funding sources to provide immediate relief to small businesses.