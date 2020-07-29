Crossroads Barber and Beauty Expo canceled over COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An annual hair care industry conference that takes place in Schererville every year has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crossroads Barber and Beauty Expo was slated to take place on Oct. 11 at the Patrician Event Center at 410 U.S. 30. Team Barber Indiana stages the annual professional conference, which includes competitions on cutting, braiding and makeup artistry.

The conference features educational classes for barbers, stylists, and hair care professionals on subjects like clipper fading techniques, color enhancement, and salon marketing. Hundreds of people, both barbers and the general public, attend every year.

It started in 2014 after the state of Indiana stopped requiring continuing education hours for the hair care industry.

Organizer Eric Hanspard, a former NCAA basketball referee who became a barber, said the expo was being canceled as a health and safety precaution this year.

"We continue to monitor the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and keep in communication with the Patrician Event Center and Indiana Department of Health," he said. "We decided to cancel the seventh annual Crossroads Beauty Show."