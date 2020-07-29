Crossroads Barber and Beauty Expo canceled over COVID-19

An annual hair care industry conference that takes place in Schererville every year has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Crossroads Barber and Beauty Expo was slated to take place on Oct. 11 at the Patrician Event Center at 410 U.S. 30. Team Barber Indiana stages the annual professional conference, which includes competitions on cutting, braiding and makeup artistry.
The conference features educational classes for barbers, stylists, and hair care professionals on subjects like clipper fading techniques, color enhancement, and salon marketing. Hundreds of people, both barbers and the general public, attend every year.
It started in 2014 after the state of Indiana stopped requiring continuing education hours for the hair care industry.
Organizer Eric Hanspard, a former NCAA basketball referee who became a barber, said the expo was being canceled as a health and safety precaution this year.
"We continue to monitor the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and keep in communication with the Patrician Event Center and Indiana Department of Health," he said. "We decided to cancel the seventh annual Crossroads Beauty Show."
The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 16.7 million people worldwide and killed more than 659,000 people. In the United States, COVID-19 infected 4.4 million people and killed more than 151,000 Americans, more than World War I.
For more information, visit teambarberindiana.com or call 219-512-3424.
