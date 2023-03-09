MERRILLVILLE — For Joslyn Kelly, owner of J’s Breakfast Club, keeping a small business open comes down to remembering that “every day is opening day.”

Kelly, who opened her Gary business in 2015, received the Minority Business Award at the third annual Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards, given Thursday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Kelly describes her eatery as “home-style cooking with a soulful flare.” She believes in “bringing people back to fundamentals.”

J’s Breakfast Club was among eight winners from the Crossroads Regional Chamber. Deann Patena, the chamber’s president and CEO, called the awards program “a nice recognition for the businesses for what they do for the community. It’s an opportunity for them to be recognized.”

Merrillville Town Council member Shawn Pettit, D-6th, called the businesses “the backbone of the community.”

The 2023 honorees:

• Young Entrepreneur: Kyle Feck, On the Go Therapy

• Minority Business: J’s Breakfast Club

• Community Volunteer of the Year: Kevin Kickert, Tech Credit Union

• Legacy Award: Tech Credit Union

• Corporate Responsibility: Strack & Van Til Food Centers

• Business Leader of the Year: Tina Popp, John Cicco’s Menswear

• Nonprofit Award: Crown Point Community Library

In addition, 15 businesses were cited with Longevity Awards for their service and chamber membership. Patena noted that 52 businesses qualified for the award but all could not attend the program.

The Crossroads Regional Chamber boasts nearly 600 members.

“We have some amazing leaders and businesses in our community,” Patena said.

The chamber leader cited the growth of the awards program, which drew 130 participants in the midst of the pandemic in 2021. One year later, attendance increased to 190; this year’s program had 250 attendees.

Cicco’s Menswear has been in business 71 years, with Popp as owner for 41. The daughter of the Merrillville company’s founder, she attributed the company’s success to “a lot of hard work, great staff and great customer service.”

Even during the pandemic, “no one ever missed a paycheck" and the company helped the community, she said. She learned of a nonprofit that distributed masks for first responders and medical personnel. Cicco’s teamed with the organization to produce nearly 5,000 masks.

Popp has served on several business groups, including Northwest Buyers, the largest men’s retail clothing organization in the U.S.

Patty Stovall of Hasse Construction served on the chamber’s awards nominating committee. “It’s really important to help identify those businesses and their commitment to the community, their advances, their successes, and who offer a positive influence on Northwest Indiana,” she said.

CertaPro Painters of Crown Point was among the businesses nominated. John Jordan, owner of the 10-year-old business, said CertaPro went “from a blip on the radar to growing 61%” during the pandemic.

“We really adapted and evolved," he said. "We did what we had to do and excelled.”

A seasonal business, CertaPro can have as many as eight office employees and 40 in the field.

“It’s just an honor to be nominated among so many community leaders," Jordan said. "There are a lot of impactful leaders in our area.”

For Adam O’Doherty, who is completing his first year as president and CEO of United Way of Northwest Indiana, “it means a lot to be recognized. As a nonprofit, a lot of what we do is thankless.”

United Way did not win, but O’Doherty said that if it did, “we share the award with all the nominees. It takes all of us to make a difference.”

United Way’s goal is to help 5,000 people annually. The agency has a Valparaiso office and is selling its Griffith site. Two more UW offices will open in April in Hammond and Portage.

Dr. Daniel McCormick, president of Franciscan Health Crown Point, admitted that it's “always nice to be recognized for what you bring to the community.”

Franciscan Health, with 2,200 employees in Crown Point, plans to move into its new hospital in January 2024.

Jamica Williams, assistant vice president and manager of Tech Credit Union’s Gary branch, said the awards program “gets out the message of our mission, which is to be a better option in financial service for our area.”

Kickert, Tech’s volunteer award winner, has been with the company 17 years. In addition to promoting the company around the community, he is a youth baseball coach and is involved with Crown Point Rotary, Southlake YMCA Advisory Board and Crown Point Chamber of Commerce.

A Tech assistant vice president and Crown Point branch manager, Kickert said, “It’s important to give back to the community I servc. I believe in ‘service above self.’”