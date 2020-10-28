Deeper job cuts at Boeing as pandemic throttles air travel

Most experts think it will take airlines three years or longer to make a full recovery. With customers in no mood to buy expensive new planes, Boeing expects to keep burning cash. Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said the company won’t generate cash until 2022.

The Max was Boeing’s best-selling plane, but now the company has 450 in storage that it can’t deliver. Boeing expects to ship about half of those to customers by the end of 2021, and it may have to find new buyers and reconfigure seating or other features for some, Smith said. The company also has an inventory of about 50 unsold 787s or Dreamliners.

Boeing has spent about two years overhauling flight-control software and computers on the Max, and it continues to expect that regulators will allow it to resume deliveries before the end of the year ends.

Boeing has ambitious plans to ramp up production of the Max. Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr said that suggests the company believes airlines will still take the plane, or that it is willing to whittle down its inventory more slowly.

Last week Boeing’s biggest customer, Southwest Airlines, said that it is looking at the Airbus A220 jet. Southwest’s fleet consists entirely of Boeing 737s, and the airline was forced to cancel thousands of flights last year because of the Max grounding.