Devil's Trump taps Vanilla Bean Night Goat in once-a-year special release

Chris Pearson, left, from The Devil's Trumpet Brewing Co., offers samples to Suzanne Dodson and Ciera Glaser, right, both of Hebron, at the Crown Beer Fest preview last year.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The Devil’s Trumpet Brewing Co. in Hobart will do its once-a-year special release of Vanilla Bean Night Goat on Friday.

At noon, the craft brewery at 8250 Utah St., will roll out a limited supply of the aged stout made with lactose sugar, Dark Matter Coffee and "copious amounts of vanilla beans directly imported from Madagascar."

“We are so excited to be releasing this once-a-year special Vanilla Bean version of our classic Night Goat," said Steve Mileusnic, owner of The Devil’s Trumpet. “This beer is one of our favorites and is also one of the most sought after by our patrons.”

The limited-edition beer will be on tap and sold in 12-ounce six-pack bottles to-go at the taproom and in select retailers the week of Dec. 15.

The craft brewery also plans to release its coveted Heaven’s Court Bourbon Barrel-Aged Russian Style Imperial Stout on Dec. 21 in an annual event that typically draws big crowds.

For more information, call 219-576-7118 or find the business on Facebook.

