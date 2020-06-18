Donations to fight virus, injustice could sustain charities

Dunham said his consulting firm, Dunham+Company, surveyed 630 U.S. donors in April and 80% said they would keep giving, largely because they felt more optimism about the economy recovering quickly compared with the recession a decade ago.

“I just think donors will rally and are rallying, and anecdotally, we’re seeing it with some of the organizations we work with,” Dunham said. “We’re seeing record giving days. We’re seeing a record amount of money given."

United Way, a nonprofit that relies heavily on middle-class donors, said it has raised $900 million worldwide since mid-March, when many states instituted virus restrictions that disrupted daily life.

The charity is among the largest in the U.S. and has at times seen as much as a tenfold spike in online donations compared with the responses to other disasters in recent history, said Tolli Love, United Way Worldwide’s chief investor relations officer. Among its signature programs is the 211 referral and information hotline, which has seen a 300% to 400% increase in calls for help ranging from food and rent payments to health care and mental distress.

Love said United Way also is developing initiatives to address racial inequity as a part of its coronavirus relief efforts.