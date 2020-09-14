 Skip to main content
Drizzle Eatery to become 4th Crown Point restaurant with historic liquor license
alert top story urgent

Drizzle Eatery to become 4th Crown Point restaurant with historic liquor license

Drizzle Eatery

A conceptual rendering for Drizzle Eatery, 229 S. East St., Crown Point, is shown. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — The city has awarded its fourth downtown historic beverage license to a new restaurant.

Drizzle Eatery, which will be located at 229 S. East St., was given one of the city’s historic beverage licenses after receiving praise from both the Historic Preservation Commission and City Council.

The license varies from a traditional three-way liquor license in that it costs $6,000, versus up to six figures for normal licenses.

The license can only be issued in a historic downtown area and cannot be sold or transferred, and doesn’t carry over if a business closes. Instead, it goes back to the state and is made available to another vendor.

Though alcohol will be served at Drizzle Eatery, its owners told city officials in its application for the license that, while it will offer full bar service, it's not seeking a "bar crowd."

Smoking will not be allowed at the eatery.

The new restaurant is set to be a high-end, European-style café that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, President Vicki Stojkovich wrote in an application to the city.

The woman-owned, family-friendly eatery also will offer indoor and outdoor seating.

Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said the building design and renovation was “enthusiastically approved” by the Historic Preservation Commission in late August.

The Redevelopment Commission also awarded the eatery with a $50,000 facade grant for renovations.

“This project will create a positive and attractive redevelopment (on the corner of Walnut and East streets),” Schlueter said, adding the Crown Point Beverage License Committee recommended approval for the historic license.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the eatery is an “exciting project” for the area.

“It’s been a blighted area for decades,” Uran said. “We’re just excited, especially during these times, where you're not seeing a whole lot of investment going out there. With COVID-19, people kind of reserve back a little bit.”

Uran said he thinks the new owners hit a home run with the restaurant, adding the new establishment will bring a facelift to a corner that desperately needs it.

Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, who also serves on the Historic Preservation Commission, said she took great enjoyment in seeing the restaurant presented by the Stojkovich family.

“They are here in Crown Point, investing in Crown Point and what an improvement to that property; very excited,” Sauerman said.

Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5th, thanked the Stojkovichs for choosing Crown Point for Drizzle Eatery.

“I’m real excited about that pastry chef. I think it looks like a great menu. ... Great hours — it’s breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Drasga said. “I can hardly wait for it to open.”

The council approved the downtown historic beverage license unanimously.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

