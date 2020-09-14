Drizzle Eatery to become 4th Crown Point restaurant with historic liquor license

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The city has awarded its fourth downtown historic beverage license to a new restaurant.

Drizzle Eatery, which will be located at 229 S. East St., was given one of the city’s historic beverage licenses after receiving praise from both the Historic Preservation Commission and City Council.

The license varies from a traditional three-way liquor license in that it costs $6,000, versus up to six figures for normal licenses.

The license can only be issued in a historic downtown area and cannot be sold or transferred, and doesn’t carry over if a business closes. Instead, it goes back to the state and is made available to another vendor.

Though alcohol will be served at Drizzle Eatery, its owners told city officials in its application for the license that, while it will offer full bar service, it's not seeking a "bar crowd."

Smoking will not be allowed at the eatery.

The new restaurant is set to be a high-end, European-style café that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, President Vicki Stojkovich wrote in an application to the city.

The woman-owned, family-friendly eatery also will offer indoor and outdoor seating.