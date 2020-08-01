You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dunkin' to close 800 US stores as pandemic hurts sales
urgent

Dunkin' to close 800 US stores as pandemic hurts sales

{{featured_button_text}}
Dunkin' Closures

Customers sit inside a Dunkin' Donuts in New York. Dunkin’ Brands Inc. on Thursday said it expects to close up to 800 underperforming U.S. stores this year as it tries to shore up its portfolio in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 Mark Lennihan, file, Associated Press

CANTON, Mass. — Dunkin' Brands Inc. expects to close up to 800 underperforming U.S. stores this year as it tries to shore up its portfolio in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had previously announced the closure of 450 stores within Speedway gas stations. But the company said Thursday it's targeting an additional 350 stores, most of which are unprofitable. Closing the restaurants would allow their franchisees to reinvest in newer stores in higher-traffic areas, Dunkin' Chief Financial Officer Katherine Jaspon said during a conference call with investors.

Jaspon said the 800 stores represent 8% of Dunkin's U.S. footprint but just 2% of its sales.

International franchisees are also assessing their stores and could close 350 low-volume stores abroad by the end of this year, Jaspon added.

Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' said Thursday its sales dropped 20% in the second quarter to $287 million. Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year dropped 19% from the April-June period a year ago.

Dunkin' isn't the only chain targeting low-performing restaurants. McDonald's said earlier this week that it will close 200 U.S. restaurants this year, about half of which are locations inside Walmart stores.

0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Region restaurants adapt to governor's mask order: 'Makes me feel like a physician ... or a burglar'
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Region restaurants adapt to governor's mask order: 'Makes me feel like a physician ... or a burglar'

  • Updated

Restaurants have taken different approaches to how to observe the governor's mask order, including asking politely, denying customers service if they don't wear a mask, and requesting that they wait outside for their order if they don't. Diners often however aren't expected to wear masks the entire time when dining out, as many restaurants have already spaced tables six feet apart.

Watch Now: Related Video

Contactless Payment Apps That Help You Lower Risks of COVID-19 Exposure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts