Ex-Illinois lawmaker pleads guilty in red-light bribery case

According to the plea agreement, Sandoval accepted some $250,000 in bribes, though court filings don't name the company or other individuals who might have been involved.

Sandoval is well connected in the Illinois Democratic Party. His fast decision to cooperate comes after more than a year of home and office raids against multiple Democrats, several of whom have been charged, and it increases the chances that more charges will follow.

In Springfield, the news cast an uneasy pallor over the first day of the General Assembly's spring session.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I don't know if I've ever been more embarrassed than watching the federal government cart cardboard boxes out of the Capitol. It turned my stomach," newly elected Senate President Don Harmon said of the FBI's Sept. 24 raids of Sandoval's offices.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the charges “repellent,” adding, “I expect public servants to serve their constituents, not line their own pockets, and today’s guilty plea demonstrates yet again the urgent need for reform."

Sandoval faces up to 13 years in prison, though his cooperation could shave years off his sentence.