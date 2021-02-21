FedEx offering small businesses more than $250,000 in grants

Small business owners across Northwest Indiana and the nation have had to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, an increasing shift to e-commerce, and other headwinds.

FedEx hopes to throw them a lifeline through its ninth-annual FedEx Small Business Grant Contest, with more than $250,000 in prize money available.

The logistics giant is now taking applications, which are open through March 9. A dozen winners will receive cash, mentorship from marketing experts, and FedEx Office print and business services. The grand prize winner will take home $50,000 as well as $7,500 in credit for FedEx services, while second place will get $30,000 and $5,000 in credit for FedEx Office print and business services.

“Running a small business isn’t easy, and this year, it’s been tougher than ever, which is why FedEx continues to champion and support these entrepreneurs,” said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president of integrated marketing and communications at FedEx. “Whether they use the money to build a better website or to buy new equipment, we want to help them write the next chapter of their story. When it comes to helping small businesses succeed, we always want to be part of that story.”