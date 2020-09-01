Feds want deal with North Dakota over pipeline protest costs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Army Corps of Engineers is recommending that the federal government negotiate a settlement with North Dakota for more than $38 million that the state spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the Department of the Army is asking the Department of Justice to enter into settlement negotiations with the state "to avoid protracted and costly litigation, particularly in light of the harm that occurred in this case."

The request comes following U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor's decision last month to deny the federal government's motion to dismiss North Dakota's lawsuit seeking to recover more than $38 million in damages the state claimed from the monthslong pipeline protests almost four years ago.

"I request that you consider engaging in settlement discussions with North Dakota to determine whether a reasonable resolution is within reach" Army Under Secretary James McPherson wrote in his letter to Acting Assistant Attorney General Ethan Davis.

North Dakota Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer called the recommendation "very significant" and the right thing to do for the federal government.