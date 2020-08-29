Final notes: Lansing’s Puzon Music to close after nearly 65 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marty Puzon had hoped to hold on until February before closing the doors of Puzon’s Music, which has been in business since 1956 and in Lansing since 1989. But due to the gradual decline in business as customers have turned to the the internet, coupled with a slowdown due to the recent pandemic, Puzon decided it was time.

Puzon took over his father’s business in 1983, and since then has worked in the shop six days a week, in addition to playing gigs in the evenings. He’s ready to slow down and spend more time with his wife of 48 years, June, and his kids and grandkids, doing all the things they’ve put off, “before we’re too old to do it,” he said.

He’s the second of four generations to be involved in the family business, which was founded by Zigmund “Ziggy” Puzon on Valentine’s Day of 1956. Ziggy grew up playing musical instruments, and when he served in the U.S. Army during World War II, he was stationed at Fort Sheridan in Highland Park, Illinois. There, he was part of a post band that played with well-known Big Band era bandleader Wayne King, a New Orleans trumpeter and a French horn player from Whiting, who went on to play with the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra under George Sell.