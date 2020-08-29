Final notes: Lansing’s Puzon Music to close after nearly 65 years

Marty Puzon had hoped to hold on until February before closing the doors of Puzon’s Music, which has been in business since 1956 and in Lansing since 1989. But due to the gradual decline in business as customers have turned to the the internet, coupled with a slowdown due to the recent pandemic, Puzon decided it was time.
Puzon’s Music will close next month after more than 64 years in business.
Puzon took over his father’s business in 1983, and since then has worked in the shop six days a week, in addition to playing gigs in the evenings. He’s ready to slow down and spend more time with his wife of 48 years, June, and his kids and grandkids, doing all the things they’ve put off, “before we’re too old to do it,” he said.
He’s the second of four generations to be involved in the family business, which was founded by Zigmund “Ziggy” Puzon on Valentine’s Day of 1956. Ziggy grew up playing musical instruments, and when he served in the U.S. Army during World War II, he was stationed at Fort Sheridan in Highland Park, Illinois. There, he was part of a post band that played with well-known Big Band era bandleader Wayne King, a New Orleans trumpeter and a French horn player from Whiting, who went on to play with the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra under George Sell.
At one point during the war, Ziggy had an opportunity to travel with the Glen Miller Orchestra to repair the band’s instruments, but declined when he learned that in his down time, he’d be serving as a grave hand, moving bodies of deceased soldiers.
“Dad was friends with Vito Pascucci, who was with the Miller band during the war. He contacted my dad because the band needed another repairman. My dad declined, as letters from musician friends in Europe said they were working in graves registration, tending to deceased soldiers, and advised him to stay out if possible," Puzon said. "Vito met Leon Leblanc while in France, the owner of Leblanc musical instruments. They became great friends and Vito later bought the company from Leblanc, as he had no heirs."
After his discharge from the U.S. Army, Ziggy entered an instrument repair apprenticeship and completed training in 1947. He then went on to work at LoDuca Accordions, American Plating and Chicago Music Sales as an instrument repairman.
Marty Puzon began learning the skill of instrument repair at age 10, when his father taught him how to disassemble and prep instruments. By age 15, he was doing repair work on his own and had learned to play clarinet, saxophone and flute from his father. Puzon later studied trumpet and trombone, as well. He became a performing musician like his father, working with his dad’s combo and other local bands.
Puzon formed his own combo in 1974, and in 1988 he had the opportunity to perform at several campaign rallies for George H. W. Bush, who was then vice president, culminating with a performance with jazz legend Lionel Hampton. A caricature of Hampton painted by Marty Jr. and his friend, Tony Zeffiro, covers a door inside the store, along with other paintings of Dizzy Gillespie, Glen Miller, Artie Shaw and Charlie Parker.
Marty Jr. started working at the shop at age 12 in 1988, learning to repair and play both saxophone and clarinet from his father and grandfather. He continued to work at the shop until 2004, when he accepted a full-time position with C.H. Robinson, but he continued working in the shop on weekends.
In 2014, Marty Jr’s son, Zayd, began helping out in the store at age 10. Now 16, he has learned some of the repair techniques and his sister, Layla, 12, has helped out in the shop and learned a little about instrument repair, too.
Puzon said he’s had some amazing musicians working through the shop to give lessons who have also become friends.
“Puzon’s Music was fortunate to have an outstanding staff of instructors at the shop,” he said. They include Kirk Garrison, Tom Matta, Rudy Mahanthappa, Dr. Curtis Prince, Rob Denty, Marques Carroll, Tim Bales and John Wachala.
The interaction with customers, students and instructors is what Puzon said he’ll miss most as he moves on after running the shop for 37 years and being involved in the business since he was a child.
"Working in the shop has given me the opportunity to meet and become friends with many of Chicago's and the surrounding area's top musicians," he said. "It also gave me great satisfaction of teaching and mentoring local students to grow and appreciate the doors playing an instrument could open for them. The bulk of the credit for that actually goes to all the outstanding instructors that have taught here over the years."
Puzon has set a closing date of Sept. 12 and you can still stop in to make purchases, have an instrument adjusted or shop for accessories or CDs.
