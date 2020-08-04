Finished steel imports plummet 26.2% in first half of year

Finished steel imports plunged 26.2% in the first half of 2020 after the worldwide coronavirus pandemic gutted demand.
The United States imported 1.39 million tons of steel in June, which was down 23% as compared to May, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data. Finished steel imports fell 12.7% to 1.31 million tons.
Through the first six months of the year, steel imports have fallen 20.8% to 12.3 million tons, according to the Washington D.C.-based trade association American Iron and Steel Institute. Finished steel imports have plunged 26.2% to 8.6 million tons during that period as compared to the same time in 2019.
The United States is on pace to import 24.8 million tons of steel this year, including 17.3 million tons of steel that would require no further processing in America, such as at service centers or the steel companies operating at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.
Steel imports have captured 19% of the U.S. market share so far this year, including 21% in June, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
In June, imports of line pipe rose by 30% and sheets and strip hot dipped galvanized by 23%.
The largest offshore suppliers of steel in June were South Korean, Japan, Turkey, Taiwan and Germany. So far this year, imports have fallen 23% from South Korea, 40% from Japan, 39% from Germany, and 36% from Taiwan.
Thus far in 2020, South Korea has sent 1.1 million tons of steel to the United States, Japan 434,000 tons, Germany 377,000 tons, and Turkey 323,000 tons.
Gallery: World of Steel
Coats praises U.S. Steel's commitment to NWI
Coats praises U.S. Steel's commitment to NWI
Fair showcases steel mill technology
Wanted: Manufacturing jobs with higher wages
100612MANUFACTURINGDAY
United Steelworkers, ArcelorMittal reach tentative labor agreement
USW forms 3-year deal with ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel
082712USWPICKET9
Gubernatorial candidate Gregg touts business experience on 3-day NWI swing
Somber day highlights worker sacrifice
042712WORKERSMEMORIAL, 2012 steel workers memorial day
111112-biz-esmarkbuys
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor
PORTCRACK - Crack at Pier in Burns Harbor
Mike Rippey speaks to Lakeshore Chamber
CAIC Safety Expo
Plate full of potential
Plate full of potential
Port of Indiana welcomes first international ship of season
Education enhances all aspects of NWI future
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
Paul Wurth
PaulWurth
THREE YEARS AFTER THE GREAT RECESSION: Manufacturing continuing to boost Indiana economic activity
Tons of Indiana steel going to Europe
Indiana gains manufacturing jobs for second straight year
U.S. Steel
ArcelorMittal focuses on sustainability
Steelworkers will not get back pay for suiting up before their shifts
Shipments up 16 percent at Port of Indiana Burns Habor
Steel service center to shut down, lay off 31 workers
ArcelorMittal Boiler Project
ArcelorMittal USA exec named chairman of steel trade association
U.S. Steel
Steelmakers fighting back against record number of imports
Indiana leads nation in steel production for 34th straight year
U.S. Steel lays off 83 more workers at Gary Works
U.S. Steel starts layoffs of up to 323 workers at Gary Works
More steel layoffs could be avoided, execs say
New flat-rolled management takes over at U.S. Steel
Steel output down 9.3 percent so far this year
Great Lakes steel output starts 2016 on an upswing
Local steel output jumps to yearly high
GM and Ford honor ArcelorMittal
U.S. Steel Gary Works
World’s governments agree there’s too much steel capacity
ArcelorMittal loses $400 million in first quarter
Steel shipments up 6.3 percent month over month
Feds will investigate ban on Chinese steel
Local steel production rises for fourth straight week
Mexico and Canada are buying more American steel
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.