First Merchants Bank named a best bank by Newsweek

 Joseph S. Pete

Newsweek named First Merchants Bank a best bank for the third year in a row.

The national newsweekly magazine declared the Muncie-based bank with an extensive footprint in the Region one of 2023 America's Best. The honor recognizes it for  attentive service, dependable bankers and a "helping you prosper" philosophy.

"We were recognized by the American Banker as one of the 'Best Banks to Work For,' determined by surveys of our employees,” First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. “Now we are recognized as a 'Best Bank' based on best-in-class financial services, like checking and savings accounts. It is humbling to receive acknowledgment for the alignment of our strategic initiatives, affirming our enhancement to the financial wellness of the diverse communities we serve.”

Newsweek evaluated more than 2,500 banks across the country. They were evaluated by more than 30 criteria such as overall health of the bank, customer service performance, digital offerings, branch presence, account options, loan availability, interest rate offerings and fees.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

