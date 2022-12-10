First Merchants Bank named a best bank by Newsweek

The national newsweekly magazine declared the Muncie-based bank with an extensive footprint in the Region one of 2023 America's Best. The honor recognizes it for attentive service, dependable bankers and a "helping you prosper" philosophy.

"We were recognized by the American Banker as one of the 'Best Banks to Work For,' determined by surveys of our employees,” First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. “Now we are recognized as a 'Best Bank' based on best-in-class financial services, like checking and savings accounts. It is humbling to receive acknowledgment for the alignment of our strategic initiatives, affirming our enhancement to the financial wellness of the diverse communities we serve.”