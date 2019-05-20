Florida professor to exhibit work at The La Porte County Historical Society Museum

Gulf Coast College art professor Roland Hockett, a former LaPorte resident, will exhibit his work at The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Avenue, Suite 1 in LaPorte.
The LaPorte native, a 1956 LaPorte High School graduate, earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Indiana University and taught at La Porte High School for three years before becoming a professor in Panama City, Florida.
"Hockett has graciously donated a number of items from his collection to the Museum, and the majority will be on display in this exhibit," The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum said in a news release. "He has produced numerous paintings, sketches, and sculptures throughout his lifetime. His ‘Liberty’ mural was originally installed at Costa Rica’s Juan Santa Maria International Airport. Other works have been installed in the Florida Supreme Court, Panama City Florida International Airport, the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica, among others. Hockett’s sculpture ‘New Liberty III’ was accepted for installation in Spain’s Canary Islands; however, the September 11th attacks resulted in the sculpture being placed in Florida."
His artwork can be viewed throughout Florida, elsewhere in the United States, Costa Rica and Germany.
"Hockett has won numerous awards and honors, and continues to produce artwork including copper sculptures, as well as engaging in experimentation in combining acrylic, carvings, and copper," the release said.
The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Assistant Director Michele David said the exhibit would open soon but the opening date and reception date still needed to be nailed down.
For more information, visit laportecountyhistory.org/ or call 219-324-6767.