3 Floyds honored for making some of world's best beers

3 Floyds again won a slew of honors from the popular beer ranking website RateBeer, including top brewpub in Indiana and 38th best craft brewery in the world.

The acclaimed craft brewery tucked in an industrial park at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster finished just behind Stone Brewing and Russian River Brewing in California and just ahead of Other Half Brewing in Brooklyn in the annual rankings of the world's top breweries. All in all, 3 Floyds took home a dozen honors, earning distinctions for a wide variety of beer styles.

3 Floyds, known for its intensely hopped beers, heavy metal aesthetic and fine food, was named the best brewer in Indiana and best brewpub in the state in 2019. Its highly coveted 3 Floyds Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout, the raison d'etre for the annual Dark Lord Day festival that draws thousands to Munster, was named the best beer in Indiana and one of the 50 best beers in the world for 2019.

The Wooden Hell American Barleywine at Flossmoor Station Brewery, which came up at the same time as 3 Floyds during the 1990s, won best beer in neighboring Illinois last year.

3 Floyds also won a whopping seven of the Best Beers By Style in 2019, according to the readers and reviewers of the highly regarded RateBeer craft beer website.