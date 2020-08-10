For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty

___

“I’m the type of person who, if I if I have an idea of what I’m facing, I can try to make a plan that makes sense. But you don’t really know what it is you need to do.”

— MICAH ANDERSON, 37, who lost his job when the Portland, Oregon, club where he tended bar was forced to close in the pandemic’s early days. Now he walks almost everywhere. He has reduced his food budget to essentials. He doesn’t go out with friends. He’s become politically active, calling the offices of federal lawmakers, urging them to back a bill creating a $120 billion fund to help rescue restaurants and bars.

___

“At the end of the day, the only person who’s going to get me out of this is me.”

— DEANNA KOUSKOULAS, 30, of Michigan, who was laid off from a copywriting-marketing job in suburban Detroit after six months of work. She’s now interviewing for jobs, preparing for the post-pandemic era. She spends part of every morning sharpening and expanding her skills, studying graphic design on YouTube, among other things, “so I can come out strong when things do go back to normal.”

___

Uncertainty ripples outward. There are so many things that, because of it, simply can't be done.