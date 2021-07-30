Ford posts $561 million profit despite semiconductor shortage, factory shutdowns

Ford posted a $561 million profit in the second quarter, despite the worldwide semiconductor shortage and protracted factory shutdowns, including at the Chicago Assembly Plant.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker brought in $26.8 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in the second quarter. Ford expects to make between $9 billion and $10 billion in adjusted EBIT this year.

Ford expects to pull in about $4 billion to $5 billion in adjusted free cash flow for the year as semiconductor supplies normalize and new models roll out.

“Ford+ is about creating distinctive products and services, always-on customer relationships and user experiences that keep improving,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s president and CEO. “And it’s already happening — there are great examples everywhere you turn at Ford, and the benefits for our customers and company will really stack up over time.”

Farley said Ford is "spring-loaded for a rebound" when production can resume to full strength with new models coming out during a time of such strong demand that car dealerships have had to load up on used vehicles just to maintain enough inventory on their lots.