Ford posts $561 million profit despite semiconductor shortage, factory shutdowns

Ford posted a $561 million profit in the second quarter, despite the worldwide semiconductor shortage and protracted factory shutdowns, including at the Chicago Assembly Plant.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker brought in $26.8 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in the second quarter. Ford expects to make between $9 billion and $10 billion in adjusted EBIT this year.
Ford expects to pull in about $4 billion to $5 billion in adjusted free cash flow for the year as semiconductor supplies normalize and new models roll out.
“Ford+ is about creating distinctive products and services, always-on customer relationships and user experiences that keep improving,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s president and CEO. “And it’s already happening — there are great examples everywhere you turn at Ford, and the benefits for our customers and company will really stack up over time.”
Farley said Ford is "spring-loaded for a rebound" when production can resume to full strength with new models coming out during a time of such strong demand that car dealerships have had to load up on used vehicles just to maintain enough inventory on their lots.
Ford expects strong sales from the electric Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning and the 40-mph Maverick five-passenger small pickup, which starts at less than $20,000.
The automaker had warned it expected to lose about half its second-quarter production because of the shift shortage, but it was able to optimize revenue and profits because of strong demand, lower incentives and a "favorable mix of vehicles." Its auto business in North America increased EBIT by $1.1 billion in the second quarter.
Ford pulled in $756 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter. The automaker ended the quarter with $25.1 billion in cash and $41 billion in liquidity.
“We’re on a new path, with the Ford+ plan, financial flexibility and a resolve to make us an even stronger company,” CFO John Lawler said. “We’re developing connected, high-quality vehicles and services that are great for customers and profitable for Ford.”
