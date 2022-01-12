Ford restores dividend that was suspended earlier in pandemic

Ford is again paying a dividend of 10 cents per share.

The automaker suspended its dividend in March 2020 as it sought to hoard cash at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when the situation was more fluid and the future more uncertain.

Anyone who owns Ford stock, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol F, as of Jan. 31 will receive the dividend on March 1.

Ford stock was trading at more than $24.35 per share Tuesday afternoon, a 21-year high.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford, which employs 184,000 people worldwide, earned a $1.8 billion profit in the third quarter, more than triple the $561 million it made during the second quarter.

Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, brought in $35.7 billion in revenue and $3 billion in adjusted earnings in the third quarter. It's been recovering financially as semiconductor supplies picked back up and it was able to increase shipments to auto dealerships.