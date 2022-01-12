Ford restores dividend that was suspended earlier in pandemic

Ford is again paying a dividend of 10 cents per share.
The automaker suspended its dividend in March 2020 as it sought to hoard cash at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when the situation was more fluid and the future more uncertain.
Anyone who owns Ford stock, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol F, as of Jan. 31 will receive the dividend on March 1.
Ford stock was trading at more than $24.35 per share Tuesday afternoon, a 21-year high.
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford, which employs 184,000 people worldwide, earned a $1.8 billion profit in the third quarter, more than triple the $561 million it made during the second quarter.
Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, brought in $35.7 billion in revenue and $3 billion in adjusted earnings in the third quarter. It's been recovering financially as semiconductor supplies picked back up and it was able to increase shipments to auto dealerships.
The automaker expects to make between $9 billion and $10.5 billion and $11.5 billion in adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for the full year of 2021 while bringing in adjusted free cash flow of $4 billion to $5 billion.
Ford plans to invest $30 billion in electric vehicles through 2025, including in newly built battery plants in Tennesse and Kentucky. It aims to be the No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America with the production capacity to make 600,000 battery-electric vehicles per year.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights. They make the Explorer Sport Utility Vehicle and the Lincoln Aviator SUV.