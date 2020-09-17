Four Winds Casino to replace Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille

The restaurant is named after the Kankakee River, which starts in South Bend and was long used for food, shelter, medicine and clothing by the Potawatomi people who own the Harbor Country casino. Four Winds Casino New Buffalo opened in 2007.

"The Pokagon Gaming Authority and our casino operations team are very proud of the success of the Four Winds Casinos brand we've worked so hard to build over the last 13 years," said Matthew Wesaw, tribal council chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. "We feel the addition of Kankakee Grille will provide us with the added flexibility to make changes and further enhance the unique dining and entertainment experiences that have made Four Winds New Buffalo one of the top casino resorts in the country. We look forward to sharing more details about Kankakee Grille at Four Winds New Buffalo, closer to its opening date."