You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Franciscan Health hospitals in Lake County loosen visitation restrictions
topical alert urgent

Franciscan Health hospitals in Lake County loosen visitation restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}
Franciscan lands nearly $930,000 for telehealth push (copy)

Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health has loosened visitation restrictions at its hospitals in Crown Point, Dyer, Munster and Hammond as the state relaxes stay-at-home orders meant to check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

The health care system is now again allowing adults to visit under particular circumstances, but they must pass a screening to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19. Visitors must be at least 18 years old, wear a mask, practice good hand hygiene, and practice social distancing.

Franciscan Health's Lake County hospitals will again allow one designated visitor per day to see non-COVID-19 patients.

"Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors," Franciscan Health said in a news release.

WATCH NOW: Holcomb pauses Indiana reopening plan, introduces mask campaign

One visitor, a spouse or partner, can see a pregnant woman in labor. An outside labor coach also is now allowed.

Mothers and their significant others can visit their child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. An additional one or two visitors will be allowed in end-of-life and other extraordinary situations.

One visitor per day will be allowed in the emergency room, in surgery, in outpatient care, in non-COVID-19 end of life care, and in COVID-19 end of life care.

"Franciscan Alliance Pastoral Care is part of the care team and is allowed to visit, wearing full PPE while in attendance," Franciscan said in a news release. "External pastoral care are not considered part of the care team and are not permitted."

For minors or people will dementia or other conditions that preclude them from legal decision-making, one visitor will be allowed per day.

Gallery: Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Could You Be Dealing with Crisis Fatigue?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts