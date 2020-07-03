Franciscan Health hospitals in Lake County loosen visitation restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Health has loosened visitation restrictions at its hospitals in Crown Point, Dyer, Munster and Hammond as the state relaxes stay-at-home orders meant to check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

The health care system is now again allowing adults to visit under particular circumstances, but they must pass a screening to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19. Visitors must be at least 18 years old, wear a mask, practice good hand hygiene, and practice social distancing.

Franciscan Health's Lake County hospitals will again allow one designated visitor per day to see non-COVID-19 patients.

"Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors," Franciscan Health said in a news release.

One visitor, a spouse or partner, can see a pregnant woman in labor. An outside labor coach also is now allowed.

Mothers and their significant others can visit their child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. An additional one or two visitors will be allowed in end-of-life and other extraordinary situations.