Franciscan Health hospitals in Lake County loosen visitation restrictions

Franciscan Health has loosened visitation restrictions at its hospitals in Crown Point, Dyer, Munster and Hammond as the state relaxes stay-at-home orders meant to check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
The health care system is now again allowing adults to visit under particular circumstances, but they must pass a screening to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19. Visitors must be at least 18 years old, wear a mask, practice good hand hygiene, and practice social distancing.
Franciscan Health's Lake County hospitals will again allow one designated visitor per day to see non-COVID-19 patients.
"Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors," Franciscan Health said in a news release.
One visitor, a spouse or partner, can see a pregnant woman in labor. An outside labor coach also is now allowed.
Mothers and their significant others can visit their child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. An additional one or two visitors will be allowed in end-of-life and other extraordinary situations.
One visitor per day will be allowed in the emergency room, in surgery, in outpatient care, in non-COVID-19 end of life care, and in COVID-19 end of life care.
"Franciscan Alliance Pastoral Care is part of the care team and is allowed to visit, wearing full PPE while in attendance," Franciscan said in a news release. "External pastoral care are not considered part of the care team and are not permitted."
For minors or people will dementia or other conditions that preclude them from legal decision-making, one visitor will be allowed per day.
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.