Franciscan Health hospitals tighten visitation restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

Franciscan Health hospitals in Dyer, Hammond, Munster, and and Michigan City recently tightened visitor restrictions after COVID-19 cases surged across the Calumet Region.
“We’re once again implementing visitor restrictions for safety purposes and to do our part as a health care provider in reducing the spread of the virus. We appreciate the community’s support and understanding of our efforts to create the safest possible environment for our patients, employees, and physicians,” said Sean Leahy, chief operating officer at Franciscan Health Dyer/Hammond/Munster. “Our leadership team will continue to review the virus trends on a daily basis, and we will reinstitute visitation with fewer restrictions when it’s considered safe to do so.”
Franciscan Health hospitals is screening all visitors and requiring them to wear masks and wash their hands.
At Franciscans' Lake County hospitals, adult visitors are allowed only under specific circumstances.
Women giving birth are allowed to be visited by a spouse or partner. The mother and that person can visit a child in the NICU if they are screened for temperature and coronavirus symptoms.
One visitor is allowed for COVID or non-COVID end-of-life care or to visit minors, persons with dementia or others without legal decisional capacity.
No visitors are allowed at the emergency room, in outpatient care, for surgery or for inpatient care.
Clergy can be present with masks, and up to two adults can visit patients in the Franciscan St. Francis Center & Franciscan Journey Unit Adolescent Residential Units.
Franciscan Health Michigan City follows similar rules except it allows visitors for inpatient and critical care patients.
"Non-COVID-19 patients may have one designated visitor per day to help provide continuity and maximize safety," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in ongoing caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving once the patient is ultimately released from the hospital. COVID-19 inpatients may not have visitors, but can have virtual visitors."
